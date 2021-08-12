Pro-choice groups file motion to oppose Judge Jackson’s request to dismiss heartbeat lawsuit

Judge Austin Jackson speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, August 4 about a lawsuit filed against him by pro-choice groups.

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – A large group of pro-choice organizations and abortion doctors filed a 47-page motion on Wednesday to oppose Judge Austin Jackson’s move to dismiss the heartbeat bill lawsuit against him.

The law, S.B. 8, bans nearly all abortions after six weeks when a fetal heartbeat is detected. There is no exception in the bill for rape or incest. The only exemption is if the mother’s life is threatened during birth.

The lawsuit ultimately seeks for the judge to block the law or at the very least temporarily halt it from taking effect on September 1

Jackson was named at the top of the lawsuit and it also included Smith County Clerk Penny Clarkson and pro-life activist Mark Dickson. S.B. 8 was authored by State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), who spoke at a press conference last week in support of Jackson.

The pro-choice groups wrote in their response that Jackson’s argument boils down to “federal courts are powerless to stop any State from stripping its residents of their federal rights, so long as the State is cunning enough.”

At the center of the law, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed this year, is the provision that enforcement is not done through legislators or police, but rather civil lawsuits brought up by private citizens. Lawsuits are not filed against the woman who received an abortion, but rather the organization that performed it.

Judge Jackson argued that he can “only wait for cases to come to [him] and then adjudicate them properly.” He wrote that the federal judge should dismiss the “claims against Judge Jackson without subjecting him to any further burdens of legislation.”

The response from the pro-choice organizations was that because “the Texas Legislature deliberately removed all executive branch officials from S.B. 8’s direct enforcement and instead conscripted judges and clerks to enforce the Act” federal courts must step in.

Essentially, since Jackson’s ruling on a case is the only way that the law can be enforced, they say he can be sued. They also applied this argument to Clarkson since her filing of the case into a docket would allow the lawsuit to proceed.

“Had the Texas Legislature given executive officials the power to directly enforce S.B. 8, Plaintiffs would not have sued judges and clerks but would have sued solely those executive officials-as abortion providers have successfully done in every other challenge to six-week abortion bans across the country.“ Motion to Oppose Dismissal by Whole Woman’s Health, et al. (pg. 34)

The abortion groups argue that the process is “heavily rigged” against providers because in order to retain attorneys’ fees, they would have to win on every single claim.

While Judge Jackson is named personally in the original lawsuit, it does not say why he was chosen to represent nearly all Texas judges that could have an abortion suit brought before them.

Jackson ripped the lawsuit in a press conference, saying “out-of-county, out-of-state, out-of-touch groups like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU have decided that if they can’t silence the legislators down in Austin, maybe they can silence the judges who enforce the law in East Texas.”

Jackson, and the rest of the defendants, have until the close of business on Friday to respond, per Judge Robert Pitman’s order. To read Plaintiff’s full opposition to dismissal, click below