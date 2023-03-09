TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Andrews Center serves around 12,000 people a year. Among the many programs they offer is the Andrews Diversified Industries (ADI). They train and find employment for East Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“For many years and it is probably one of the flagship programs that almost every community center in Texas has or had,” said CEO of the Andrews Center, Lynn Rutland.

For almost 50 years they have helped countless people with intellectual disabilities learn vocational skills and socialize.

“It’s always a learning environment and for them, it is socialization and people they love to be with all the time, but it is a learning experience and how that gets translated into other opportunities,” said Rutland.

In 2014, new rules were released by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to start a program called the Individualized Skills and Socialization program (ISS).

After 10 years of reluctance, the state of Texas has to transition to it.

“The ISS program and for individualized skills and socialization program, so that people rather being in a group in the day hab programs. They would be more individualized. We would say “ what would you like to do? Where would you like to go? Where would you like to work? And we build plans around them based on their plans are,” said Rutland.

It would primarily have socialization around people without disabilities.

For seven years, John Benson’s sister-in-law, Lisa, is deaf and has intellectual disabilities and has enjoyed pride and independence through ADI in Athens.

“We know Lisa and she can’t be in a public job, you know? It’s too dangerous for her and doesn’t work out for her. It’s sad that the government said this is best and it’s not best,” said Benson.

People like Lisa might not be able to transition into ISS and don’t know what’s going to happen.

“Now it’s like a bomb has gone off and we don’t know what’s going to happen. She won’t get to see them anymore and that’s what Lisa’s thinking. Like why can’t I see my friends? Why can’t I go to the workshop? And we say it’s closing,” said Benson.

“Now the question for us is what are we going to be able to create in place for those people who are not qualifying for the ISS program,” said Rutland.

The next board meeting for the Andrew Center is March 28 at 2 p.m. They will update the board and hopefully get an answer for an alternative program.