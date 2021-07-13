Project Lifesaver bracelet could help Panola County residents with Alzheimer’s, dementia

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- People with family members that have Alzheimer’s or dementia can receive help from Panola County.

The county will obtain a grant from the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance to pay for bracelets that can be tracked using radio frequency.

The effort is called Project Lifesaver, and the device can be used if a person with Alzheimer’s or dementia goes missing.

The bracelet will help law enforcement track the person’s location and get them home safely.

“We have had a couple individuals who were tracked and located using the bracelet. They weren’t far from home, but they were located in an area that was close to home and they were so fearful that they wouldn’t speak or make any noise. The ping that the radio transmitter gives off did help find that individual,” said Jamie Huff, Program Director of Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County.



Each bracelet costs around $300.

In January 2021, 81-year-old Aurelino Ramirez, who has dementia, was found in Tyler through the Smith County Project Lifesaver.

Ramirez had a bracelet on, so police obtained signal from the device and the man was found at East Line Street and North Beckham Avenue inside of a bakery.

Upshur County has also implemented Project Lifesaver. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance are working together to help their community. They are also receiving funding from the Area Agency on Aging in Kilgore for the project.