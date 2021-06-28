Project to build concrete plant in Flint is canceled after residents voice their concerns

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Residents in Flint no longer have to worry about a concrete plant being built in the area, after Tycon Ready Mix decided to move on from the project.

On June 24, the company announced they had sold the property to new buyers.

The concrete batch plant was a problem to homeowners, who were worried the industry would lower the value of their homes.

“Nobody wants to live right next to a concrete plant. If you’ve got a $300,000 house next to it, it’s going to be worth less than that because less people are going to want to live in it,” said Trey Hunt, President of Hunt Custom Homes. He has worked in Flint for 17 years.

“It’s a problem, and residents voiced their concerns,” added Hunt.

Other Flint residents also disapproved of the plant.

“They were concerned about their health. They were going to put their houses up for sale and move to another area,” said Robert Burkett, Pastor of the Grace Fellowship Church.

Cement plants release hazardous chemicals like crystalline silica, which can lead to fatal lung diseases.

“We had people in the area who would already be struggling with lung issues. It would cause even greater damage to them,” Burkett mentioned.

He also said the waste would impact a large group of people.

“Whether you live close or up to a mile away, it’s still going to affect you,” Burkett mentioned.

Tycon Ready Mix, a company which was four months old at the time of buying the property, originally proposed to build a plant near County Road 139 in Flint. Now, they have decided to not continue with this project.