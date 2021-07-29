Propane prices continue to rise, causing concern for East Texas motor home owners

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Propane prices have increased $0.20 in the past few months, from $2.50 to $2.70, and East Texas residents are concerned about the impact the prices will have on motor homes.

“We need propane to fuel our homes,” said Frank Cervera, owner at AB Rent-A-Car in Tyler.

Cervera owns a RV home and says the past winter snowstorm took a huge toll on motor homeowners.

“During the snowstorm, those who relied on electricity were in trouble,” Cervera added.

The area has seen price increases in propane before.

“When propane was really low in 2014, 2015, it goes just like the stock market, it dips and dives, and follows just the regular production,” said Justin Hill, President of Glo-Flame Propane in Bullard.

The equipment used during the power outages earlier this year rely heavily on propane.

“After the snowstorm, people are putting in portable generators, and the heat, in the freezing weather, that’s where it’s most used,” Hill said.

Residents are trying to buy propane to refuel after the last snowstorm.

“Yes, it definitely has gone up, and with the snowstorm, the demand for it was a lot more than it has been,” Sara McKeethan, assistant manager of Glo-Flame, said.

Owners at Glo-Flame Propane say prices will eventually level off with the market.

