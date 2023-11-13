SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Tax Office announced on Monday they are mailing out property tax statements, and offering a new way to pay.

In a release, officials said this year’s statement will include a QR code which will take people directly to the payment page for the account.

“It has been a game changer in how people pay their property taxes,” said Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber.

Officials said most Smith County residents should have received their statement last week, with residents from the Lindale and Whitehouse area expected to receive them this week.

The last day to pay property taxes is Jan. 31, 2024, which can be paid online, in person, by mail or through the tax office’s drop box located in the Cotton Belt Building. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People can also pay in person at the tax office substation located at 2616 S. Main St. in Lindale or Noonday on 15405 Highway 155 South.

Barber said people dropping off their payments in the drop box should add their phone number in case any issues come up. Cash payments will not be accepted if left in the drop box.

Taxpayers are encouraged to pay online, with a credit card, debit card or an e-check. E-checks will require the bank account and routing numbers, and officials said it is up to the taxpayer to include all information to avoid additional fees.

People can choose to pay in person with cash, check, money order and debit or credit cards. Those paying with debit or credit cards will have to pay a 2.5% fee.

Those choosing to pay by mail must be postmarked on or before Jan. 31, 2024.

Barber said the tax office can take partial payments and encouraged people to pay “what they can, when they can,” since late fees are added to the balance due.

Late Fees

One month overdue: 7% penalty and added interested

Each month payment is late: 2% penalty

If not payed by July 1, 2024: 33% penalty, plus additional interest and collection fees

Officials said “for those who have paid off their mortgage company within the last year, and who have not received a property tax bill directly, Barber asks them to call his office as soon as possible.”