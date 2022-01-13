Proposed Amtrak passenger rail could connect East Texas to New York

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A new proposed passenger rail connection could connect East Texas to the Big Apple.

Earlier this month, Amtrak and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited announced an agreement supporting the proposed combination of two railways that would go from Fort Worth through Mineola, Longview and Marshall and connect to Washington, D.C. and New York City.

The I-20 Corridor Council was created to re-establish passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor. A passenger rail connection already exists between Fort Worth to Marshall, but this would expand it east.

“By ‘connecting the dots’ of the 345 miles of existing rail right of way between Marshall, Texas and Meridian, Mississippi, we not only create an East-West connection between Texas and the East Coast, but we also create a transcontinental connection between Los Angeles and New York City, by connecting the proposed I-20 Corridor route with the Texas Eagle, Sunset Limited, and the Crescent.” I-20 CORRIDOR COUNCIL WEBSITE

“We appreciate the work Amtrak is doing to unite more of the south with passenger trains, from Mobile to New Orleans to Baton Rouge and now opening the door in this agreement to directly connect Mississippi and Louisiana with Texas on the I-20 Corridor,” said Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross of Mississippi. “The SRC continues to be impressed by CP welcoming the start of new Amtrak service west of New Orleans to Baton Rouge, while other railroads have fought new Amtrak service.”

This has been a long time in the making. This rail initiative began in November 2006 when “then-Harrison County Judge-elect Richard Anderson proposed to fellow members of the East Texas Corridor Council that the Council take steps to accomplish its mission of working to establish a Southern rail connection along the I-20 Corridor by building a strong grassroots, multi-state coalition, enrolling the support of multiple Congressional delegations, as well as state, local officials, and other stakeholders from Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as Arkansas and beyond.”