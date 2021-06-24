Proposed Smith County budget calls for raises for law officers, no tax rate increase

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Smith County law enforcement officers will receive a raise if county commissioners adopt the budget proposed by County Judge Nathanial Moran.

Moran dubbed the budget “In the Blue” because it would give increases to law enforcement salaries.

“We want the very best law enforcement personnel in Smith County and we are determined to get it by supporting all of our law enforcement agencies. Our financial investment this next year in law enforcement salaries should speak volumes about the appreciation we have for our men and women in uniform and where our priorities are as an organization,” he said.

Moran unveiled a draft for his fiscal 2022 budget at a County Commissioners workshop Wednesday. He must submit a final budget by Aug. 13. Commissioners must adopt a budget by Sep. 7.

The proposed tax rate of 33.5 cents per $100 valuation is the same as the current tax rate. Moran estimates the sales tax will bring in about $2.5 million more in the next budget year, which he wants to use for law enforcement salaries.

The proposed budget calls for the following law enforcement pay hikes:

Entry level sheriff’s deputy, 25%

Courthouse security officers, 32%

Entry level jailers, 23%

Constables, 21%

Non-law enforcement County personnel are expected to receive a 4% pay raise.

The proposed budget would also add new employees in the following departments:

Facility Services

Human Resources

Purchasing

District Attorney’s Office

JP 5

Constable 4

Road and Bridge

Tax Office

Sheriff’s Office

Animal Control

Moran said he received requests for 29 new employees but only included 14 in the budget.

The budget calls for spending about $1.76 million to buy 37 vehicles. Many county owneds vehicles are old and have high mileage, a statement from the county said.

“We are making a substantial investment in vehicles this year since we purchased very few vehicles last year in our attempt to keep spending extremely low and reduce the tax rate during the pandemic. We knew then that we would need to make up for that during this next fiscal year,” Moran said.

People can speak up about the budget during the next workshop set for July 27. Public hearings are planned for Aug. 24 during Commissioners Court at the 9:30 a.m. regular meeting and a special meeting at 5:30 p.m.