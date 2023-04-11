LANEVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Across the state of Texas, more than 40 districts have made the switch to a four-day school week. A bill that one Texas senator proposes, could change this trend.

Tuesday, Laneville ISD board members voted to have a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 academic school year.

“Having a four-day week is going to be a boost morale it’s also going to help the kids and is going to help teachers with motivation and just general positivity,” said Keith Collins, principal of Laneville Schools.

This could all change after a state senator presented Senate Bill 2368 which would ban these future changes to independent school districts’ academic calendars.

“So, I think that bill is probably in response to what the parents are saying in Texas,” said Collins.

This week, Rusk ISD also decided to make the switch.

One parent believes Bill 2368 will cause more of a teacher shortage if passed.

“I think it is a terrible move because one thing, we are in a shortage of Texas teachers, and I think that a four-day we would help bring teachers in,” said Bryan Blanton, parent and board member at Laneville ISD.

Principal of Laneville schools, Keith Collins, hopes for a positive impact on everyone

“Also from a mental health perspective, we can say post-COVID has not been easy for teachers in instructors for the field of education in general,” said Collins.

While others are concerned about the holes that COVID has already created in education systems.

“I’m already seeking out additional tutoring for the holes that were created during the pandemic, so I’m already doing the extracurriculars as a good parent would do for their children,” said Kaliegh Clark, Laneville ISD parent.

East Texas now has 24 school districts that plan to change over to a four-day school week.

Clark, with two children at Laneville ISD, thinks some parents will look for other options.

“Parents will look for alternatives or turn to homeschooling,” said Clark.

SB 2368 is currently in committee and in the early stages of the legislative process, but could cause challenges for four-day school week districts if passed.