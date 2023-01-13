TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At the request Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, State Senators Carol Alvarado and John Whitmire introduced a bill into the Texas State Senate that would escalate the punishment of catalytic converter theft.

The bill, which was introduced on Nov. 14 for the 88th Legislature, will be called the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act, in honor of Deputy Darren Almendarez who was killed in Harris County last year while responding to the scene of a catalytic converter theft.

“Tragically, a day after Sen. Whitmire and I talked, off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez, assigned to the auto theft division, came out of a grocery store and saw thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his truck. A shoot out ensued, and he was killed in front of his wife,” said Lt. Gov. Patrick.

According to State Farm, Texas has the second highest amount of catalytic converter thefts in the nation, second only to California. Texas has so many catalytic converter thefts that 1 in 10 stolen catalytic converters were stolen in Texas, according to 2022 State Farm claims data.

The catalytic converter is specifically targeted because it’s easy to remove from the bottom of a car and it contains very precious rare metals like, platinum, palladium and rhodium. The presence of these metals means that many catalytic converters can sell for several hundred to several thousand dollars, according to State Farm.

Legally, the catalytic converter is required to be mounted in a car’s exhaust pipe before the muffler. This is required because the precious metals used allow the cars exhaust to be made much less pollutant.

“Last session, we passed House Bill 4110 concerning this issue but, obviously, more work needs to be done to stop these criminals in their tracks,” Patrick said.

In the 2021-2022 session of the Texas Legislature, House Bill 4110 made the penalty for the theft of a catalytic converter a state felony unless it’s proven that you’ve stolen one before, in which case it’s a third degree felony.

Senate Bill 224, the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act, would increase the penalty even further if passed.