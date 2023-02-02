CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office filed a notice to not seek the death penalty for one of three suspects in the July 2021 quadruple murder.

Dylan Welch will not be eligible for the death penalty when he goes to trial for capital murder, according to Cherokee County DA Elmer Beckworth. As of this writing, Billy Phillips and Jesse Pawlowski remain eligible for the death penalty.

The three men were indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 6, 2021 in connection to the deadly shooting of four people in a trailer home in New Summerfield. They pleaded not guilty to capital murder in December 2021.

John Clinton, 18, Amanda Bain 39, Ami Hickey, 39, and Jeff Gerla, 47 were killed in the incident. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said the shooting happened due to a robbery over clothes and guns.