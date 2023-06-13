UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Winnsboro man prosecutors deemed a habitual offender was sentenced to 40 years in prison in Upshur County court.

Terry Davis, 50, was charged with possession of more than one gram but less than four grams of methamphetamines. On Jan. 5, officers saw a vehicle pass them with an expired registration and followed the vehicle to a gas station where they met Davis. Authorities said they noticed “a pink bag hanging out of his pocket that he was trying to conceal.”

Further investigation revealed that the bag contained marijuana and a tin can with methamphetamines was found in his pocket, according to authorities.

At the time of that arrest, Davis had just been released weeks earlier from prison for the same crime in a different county.

“In total, the defendant had 41 convictions most of which were misdemeanor crimes,” according to Upshur County Criminal District Attorney Billy Byrd. “The longest sentence he ever received as 17 years.”

The possession charge was enhanced due to two prior felony convictions, and the range of punishment was 25-99 years or life. As part of his sentencing agreement, Davis waived his right to appeal.