Public Utility Commission of Texas announces new ERCOT chair, board member

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Public Utility Commission of Texas announced that a new director and chair member will join the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Board.

The ERCOT Board Selection Committee named Paul Foster and Dr. Carlos Aguilar to the board. Foster was also recognized as the chair.

The two new board directors will serve with the Chairman of the PUCT, the Public Counsel at the Office of Public Utility Counsel and the CEO of ERCOT.

With the addition of Foster and Aguilar, the board can now work as ERCOT’s leaders.

The PUCT provided the following information about the new directors:

Foster is the president of Franklin Management, LLC and the founder and former Executive Chairman of Western Refining, Inc. He has previously served as Chairman of the University of Texas System Board of Regents as well as a member of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the University of Texas System Lands Advisory Board, and the El Paso Branch of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. Mr. Foster holds a degree in accounting from Baylor University.

Aguilar is president, CEO, and board member of Texas Central Partners, LLC, a Texas-based company developing the high-speed train that will connect North Texas to Houston. He also serves as a board member of Counterpart International, a leading organization strengthening civil society in over 60 countries around the world. Aguilar has significant experience leading global businesses and public-private development projects all over the world. Aguilar earned his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Duke University and a PhD in Technological Economics from the University of Stirling in Scotland.

Six more board directors will be announced in months.

“Today’s good news only adds to the remarkable progress that ERCOT and the PUC have made in stabilizing the grid to ensure reliable power generation for Texas,” said PUCT Chairman Peter Lake. “With these initial selections, the Board Selection Committee has chosen exceptional leaders to guide ERCOT into the future.”

Other ERCOT officials also reacted to the selection of the two new board members.

“We welcome these highly qualified leaders, their expertise and insights into our relentless pursuit of grid reliability,” said ERCOT Interim CEO Brad Jones. “The Board Selection Committee members have outdone themselves in fulfilling their legislative charge to find the best Texas has to offer.”

PUCT and ERCOT leaders stated their gratitude for the previous board members for serving Texans.

As the search for the remaining ERCOT board members continues, Texans interested in submitting inquiries or information related to the director positions may email the Selection Committee’s search firm at ERCOTBoard@heidrick.com.