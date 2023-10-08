LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Great Pumpkin Roll was held in Downtown Longview on Saturday.

The pumpkin roll is a contest to see who can roll a pumpkin the furthest down a hill. The contest costs $2 to enter’ and the person who wins would win $500.

Shawn Hara, the director of Community Destinations in Longview said the event is a great way to bring people together.

“This event is to just bring people downtown and to enjoy the fall and encourage people to see all the things that are happening downtown.”

According to Hara, the hill that they roll the pumpkins down once helped Longview get it’s name.

“Longview was founded back in 1870 when the railroad was going to be coming into town and the surveyors as they were setting up for what would be the town site, came to the top of this hill that was called rock hill at that time and while they were up there they said ‘wow that’s a Longview’,” Hara said.

The pumpkin roll event also hosted a car show, pie eating contest and skateboarding events for everyone to enjoy. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Downtown Longview non-profit One Hundred Acres of Heritage.