LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin announced on Friday that a mobile home on East Laurel Avenue is a total loss after a fire was started by a space heater.

Officials said when firefighters arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. they entered the flaming home and found one female dog that they were able to take out alive and another dog that they tried to resuscitate, unsuccessfully.

The homeowner escaped the fire before they arrived, according to officials, but several puppies died of smoke inhalation. Firefighters said they were able to control the fire in minutes.

According to Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman, the fire was caused by a space heater plugged into a power strip which was plugged into a long extension cord. Officials said that the home also lacked smoke alarms.

“Situations like this one demonstrate the importance of smoke alarms,” Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said. “They cut the chances of dying in a fire in half by giving people the time needed to escape safely.”

Lufkin Fire Department gives away free smoke alarms to City of Lufkin residents. For more information about their free smoke alarms call 936-633-0376.