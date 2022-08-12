PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – A small puppy was found in a garbage can Friday morning in the 400 block of Cypress Street in Pittsburg.

According to animal control, her back feet were tied together, her mouth was tied shut, and she had ant bites on her belly.

She has been taken to the Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter for safe keeping and hopefully a good home. Pittsburg Animal Control is asking anyone that recognizes the puppy or who the owner ‘WAS’ to please contact the police department.

Pittsburg Police Department (903) 856-7201