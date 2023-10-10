LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center (LACAC) and Pets Are Worth Saving (PAWS) are set to host a social event at Papacita’s Mexican Restaurant in Longview for dog lovers.

The event will be held Wednesday at 305 West Loop 281 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. where the two organizations will be on-site. Event goers will be educated on ways to get involved with volunteer opportunities and have the chance to purchase shelter merchandise to support both organizations.

Locals are allowed to bring their pets to the event and enjoy food and drinks.