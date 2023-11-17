RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore man was arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Rusk County on Tuesday.

20-year-old Christopher Marshall was reportedly stopped for speeding on Highway 259 South. During the traffic stop, authorities said “evidence was discovered which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle.”

A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies seizing roughly one quarter pound of suspected marijuana. Marshall was arrested and charged with a state jail felony for possession of the substance.

His bond was set at $6,500.