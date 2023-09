QUEEN CITY, Texas (KETK) — As football season marches into full swing, homecoming also approaches. Queen City High School students in an advanced floral design class have worked to create an impressive 11.5 foot-tall homecoming mum.

The district said Queen City students look to start a new tradition with this being the first one ever completed at QCHS.

Courtesy of Queen City ISD Facebook

Courtesy of Queen City ISD Facebook

Courtesy of Queen City ISD Facebook

Courtesy of Queen City ISD Facebook

The mum displays the school colors of orange, black and white, as well as the school’s bulldog mascot in the center.