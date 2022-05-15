TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Rose Sunday in the “Rose Capital of America”, marks the celebration of the first rose blooming for the Spring Season of 2022.

A dedication service officially kicked off the opening of the Rose Garden Center and its new blooms as East Texans welcome in this year’s theme, Empires of Enchantment.

Rose Sunday festivities included recognizing 2022 Texas Rose Festival Court members and the 2022 Rose Festival Scholarship recipient. The Tyler Municipal Rose Garden blooms over 15,000 rose bushes displaying 300 varieties of roses. Over 100,000 people come from around the world to visit the Tyler Rose Garden annually.

“It’s a very traditional theme this year. I think people are going to be very pleased! Jacob Climer, the designer of the gowns has been amazing and doing an amazing job! People will definitely be stunned and amazed, as they always are, but this year especially!” said the 89th annual Queen of the Tyler Rose Festival, Mollie Louise Berry.

“The rose industry is not what it used to be as we had the rose growing fields all around. But, we still have the rose processing which is a huge industry and we still process over 70% of the commercially sold roses in America,” said Texas Rose Festival Association Executive Director, Liz Ballard. Garden officials say the Rose Garden is looking the best it ever has since the Winter Storm of 2021.

Citizens and all East Texans are invited to view the magnificent garden. Garden admission is free to the public.