‘Queen of the South’ axe throwing competition puts niche sport in spotlight

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some of the nation’s top female axe throwers showed their skills in Tyler this weekend at the Queen of the South axe throwing competition.

They competed for the title “Queen of the South” and a $2,000 prize at PUMPJAXE Urban Throwing in Tyler.

Participant Nicole Ashdown said that Saturdays contest was a great way for women in axe throwing to step up and show what they are made of.

“I love the sport and I think playing today at this female tournament has been awesome,” Ashdown said. “Females are coming up, it’s not just a man’s sport anymore. Females are getting good especially at BigAxe.”

Ashdown placed second in the competition.

PUMPJAXE posted a congratulations post at the end of the competition, recognizing the following 1st place winners for their respective competitions:

Hatchet – Suzie Bassett (Virginia)

Big Axe – Rachel House (Oklahoma)

Duals – Kris van Horne/Amy Holzgrafe (Arizona)

PUMPJAXE livestreamed the competition on their Facebook page, and segments are still available to view.

PUMPJAXE says it is the only axe throwing facility affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League. They say they will host the South Regional for the World Axe Throwing League May 28-30 and signups are open.