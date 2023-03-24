TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Quilters Guild of East Texas is hosting its 41st annual Tyler Quilt Show.

The event is being held at First Christian Church where visitors will have the opportunity to browse all types of quilts made by the guild as well as threads handmade by community members.

Works include all types of quilts from hand-stitched to machine-made. The event will also feature a silent auction and a raffle for a quilt donated by an expert quilter.

“It’s the fellowship, the camaraderie… somebody to speak the same language to,” said Cecilia Brannon, Quilt Show Chairman.

The quilt show will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go toward future events.