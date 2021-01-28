Wood County using inmates to create garden that will grow food for jail

INMATE WORKS ON GARDEN: Wood County using inmates to make garden to grow food that will be used in jail.

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Two supervised trusties from the Wood County Jail were throwing compost onto recently tilled ground beside the justice center this week.

The inmates are getting the ground ready for the planting of crops.

“They (inmates) will grow an assortment of fresh vegetables to be used to feed those housed at the Wood County Detention facility,” Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole said.

The garden will save the county money in food costs but also provide an outlet for the inmates, he said.

“We appreciate the jail staff who recognize the many skills, trades and knowledge that trustees have so they are utilized,” said Cole who took office on Jan. 1 “We also appreciate those who are willing to use their talents.”

Cole said as newly elected sheriff, he wants to see inmates do work that benefits the county. He said is also considering programs that help inmates obtain a GED or acquire skills they can use to land jobs when they get out of jail.