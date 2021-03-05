Quitman ISD announces death of elementary school student Friday morning

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Quitman ISD is mourning the loss of a second-grade student at their elementary school.

Superintendent Rhonda Turner announced the death of Coy Gilbreath early Friday morning on Facebook.

Quitman ISD would like to extend its condolences to the family, friends and classmates of Coy Gilbreath. Coy was a vivacious and friendly second-grader at Quitman Elementary School. He will forever be a part of the Bulldog family. Our hearts are broken, and our prayers go out to this family. Counselors will be available to students and staff as needed. Superintendent Rhonda Turner

The Quitman Peewee Association also said that Coy “will forever be a part of our Youth Football program and will be missed!”

It is unclear as of this writing how Coy died.

Our thoughts and prayers at KETK News are with Coy’s family and the entire Quitman community. If you have any pictures of him that you would like added to this page, please email them to our newsroom: newsroom@ketk.com