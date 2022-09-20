QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Quitman middle schooler was arrested by police after threatening to bring a firearm to school, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Rhonda Turner said the student made threats on Monday to bring a gun school the next day, and the district immediately contacted law enforcement after hearing about the threats.

“Let me be clear, there was no weapon on school property at any time,” Turner said. “However, we take each threat seriously.”

Turner said an arrest was made Monday evening by Quitman Police.