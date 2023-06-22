RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Rains County Sheriff’s Office deputy/K9 handler was terminated and is under investigation in connection to the death of K9 Kumo.

Sheriff Michael Hopkins was notified on May 11 around 5 p.m., after Kumo was found dead by his handler, who was also his owner.

According to Hopkins, after an internal affairs investigation, the deputy was terminated due to policy violations of Rains County Sheriff’s Office Policy and Procedures, canine operations and vehicle maintenance.

Photo courtesy: Rains County Sheriff’s Office

A criminal case will be referred to the Rains County District Attorney’s Office and no additional information will be released until the case is resolved, the sheriff’s office said.