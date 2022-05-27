RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to life in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of his daughter, officials said.

According to the Rains County District Attorney’s Office, the abuse happened over an “extended period of time” and began in Irving. The family moved to Emory in 2017 and the abuse continued through January 2021. At the time, the defendant was 50 years old and the defendant was 11.

The name of the defendant was not released in an effort to protect the identity of the child victim.

The trial started on Monday and both sides rested by Tuesday morning. After hearing the evidence, the jury returned a guilty verdict around noon Tuesday. After that, the sentencing phase began. The defendant faced a range of punishment from 25 to 99 years or life in prison without the possibility of parole, and up to a $10,000 fine.

The defendant elected for the jury to decide his punishment. Rains County Attorney Robert Vititow argued, “If someone steals something from you such as a ring, you can replace it. What the defendant took from his daughter, she can never replace– it’s a life sentence for her, and he deserves a life sentence. There are certain acts that when a person commits them, they should forfeit the right to walk among the public freely– this is one of those acts.”

The jury sentenced him to life and did not assess a fine.