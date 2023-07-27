RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rains County man was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of several crimes related to family violence.

49-year-old Jimmy Ardell Harden was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence/impeding breath, continuous violence against the family and three cases of injury to a child.

The trial started on Monday and wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon, with the jury returning guilty verdicts on all charges except for one injury to a child charge. Prosecutors said that Harden harmed his children between March 2013 and July 2021, outlining specific instances in court.

Prosecutors said that Harden “did cause injury to his children by placing their hands on hot

coals or embers as punishment for buying a book at the school book fair. In another instance,

the defendant chased his son because he did not paint boards properly and impeded his airway by placing his arm across his son’s throat, slammed his faced into the ground several times and

repeatedly hit him in the head with a metal pipe.”

Prosecutors said the abuse continued from January 2021 until July 2021, with Harden “continuously” slapping his children, pulling their hair out, throwing tools at them, hitting them over the back with a large stick and impeding their airways.

“The jury believed the children and found the defendant not credible,” according to Rains County Attorney Robert Vititow. “Although a man weighing in excess of 200 pounds, he said he pulled out his daughter’s hair out in ‘self-defense,’ even though she only weighed 90 pounds. This instance occurred when the defendant was choking his son and the daughter tried to remove the defendant’s hand when her brother began gasping for air.”

Harden elected to have the jury decide his punishment. On Thursday, the jury determined the following sentences:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – Five years

Assault family or house member impeding breath/circulation – Two years

Continuous violence against the family – 10 years

Two injury to a child charges – Two years

The jury also assessed a $2,000 fine for each case. Harden’s sentences will run concurrently, meaning he is now looking at a decade in prison.