RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of their K9, Kumo.

On May 11 around 5 p.m., Sheriff Michael Hopkins said he was notified that the departments K9 Kumo was found dead by his handler. Kumo’s handler was also the owner of the K9 and is in agreement to work for Rains County Sheriff’s Office in the patrol division.

Hopkins said the sheriff’s office has been diligently investigating the cause of Kumo’s death and during the investigation “policies, procedures and state laws have been followed.”

No more information will be released about this case until until the investigation is complete and all facts are known, according to Hopkins.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office will hold a memorial service to honor Kumo at a later date.