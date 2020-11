RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A runaway 15-year-old was reported missing by Rains County Sheriff’s office.

Harley Nierman, 15, was last seen on Saturday, November 21.

Nierman is 4’3″ and weighs around 160 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say it is uncertain what the female was wearing when she left home on Saturday.

If you have any information regarding Harley or if you have seen her, call the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181.