Rains County searching for missing 80-year-old woman found safe

UPDATE (6:11 P.M.) – Mary Lou Casali was found safe.

Law enforcement thanked every neighbor, agency and fire department that came out to assist.

Casali was found by Wood County, Wood Constable, Grand Saline K-9, Rains County Chief Deputy Fischer and Deputies Everett, Ally, Beck, Murphy, Hopkins and Wedeking.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 80-year-old woman last seen around FM 2324 and FM 1399.

Casali was last seen in all red and has been out in the heat for roughly an hour and a half, according to RCSO.

If anyone has seen her or would possibly know where she could be, please call 911 or 903.473.3181 ext. 2.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Constable Kelly Smith and the Grand Saline K9 unit are in the County Road 1399 area searching for Casali. RCSO also added a DPS helicopter is in route.