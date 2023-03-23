RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 5-year-old with autism.

The child’s name is Miguel, and he is non-verbal. He is 4 feet tall and has a slim build. He is only wearing a light blue shirt with Dr. Seuss characters on it.

Authorities said the child might try to fight people if they approach him, unless they say “nice hands” or “hugs and kisses.” Miguel also answers to Megs.

“We very urgently need your help,” the sheriff’s office said.

People should call 911 if they see the child. Officials are asking the community to not help them with the search on the ground.

The sheriff’s office are using tracking dogs and the scent will be harder to obtain if people walk through the area.