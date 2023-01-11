EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD announced on Wednesday their board has approved a three-year pilot program for a four-day instructional week.

According to a guide issued by the district on the program, the four-day instructional week is largely being implemented to focus on teacher retention, recruitment and due to a substitute shortage.

“With a four-day instructional week, we believe we would entice more talented teachers and staff to join RISD and decrease the ever-rising turnover rate,” the district said. “There would be dedicated intervention days scheduled on Fridays throughout the year for more focused instructional time.”

The district said in the guide they plan to see benefits in recruitment, retention, student achievement, school culture and preparedness.

According to the district, during the pilot period, students would go to school Monday through Thursday and they are “working on plans for a childcare option to be provided on Fridays at a minimal fee.”

The district said they are working on plans to provide lunch in one cafeteria each Friday, and the adjusted schedule would not lower the pay of teachers and staff. 40 minutes would also be added to school days.

In addition to Rains ISD, other school districts across East Texas have announced their plans to either pilot a four-day school week or to consider one for the future.