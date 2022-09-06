EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district.

Rains ISD said they will provide psychologists and counselors to offer support to students and teachers. They also said students might feel many different emotions after hearing this news, and they might want to be close to their loved ones.

“If you would like additional information or need assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to campus counselors. We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help our students, staff, and community as needed,” said Rains ISD.