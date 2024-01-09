TYLER, Texas (KETK) – January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The National Human Trafficking Hotline reports Texas as the state with the second-highest reported cases of human trafficking.

Selah Life Choices is a non-profit center that will open in Smith County this summer. Their goal will be to help victims who have been rescued from human trafficking.

Their executive director, BJ Garrett, explained the definition of human trafficking as any person that is traded or sold for sex, money or other typically forced services.

She is a survivor herself and shared how some victims don’t even comprehend what is happening to them.

“I didn’t understand that I was a victim, I thought that’s how you survived life. And so that’s what a lot of young girls think, this is just their normal they don’t understand that this is not okay,” said Garrett.

Garrett shares how human trafficking is happening right here in East Texas and has been for years and years. Additionally, traffickers tend to swoop in when they see young girls posting online who many times are hurting and showing vulnerability.

See below for a list of resources:

National Human Trafficking Hotline:

Call: 888-373-7888

Send a text message: Text HELP to BEFREE (233733)

By email: help@humantraffickinghotline.org

Chat online: National Human Trafficking Hotline

East Texas organizations: