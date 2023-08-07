TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Rally House, a popular sports apparel retailer, is set to open a store in the Village at Cumberland Park shopping center in Tyler.

The store carries local, collegiate and professional sports apparel, including that of teams in the NFL, MLB, NCAA, NFL, NBA and MLS.

Customers can also purchase brands like Adidas, Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness and more at Rally House.

“Fans throughout Tyler, TX, will enjoy having Rally House Cumberland Park in their city, as it’s the go-to source for quality localized merch and official team gear,” the company said in a release.

Rally House is hiring retail sales associates and retail sales leads online. For more information, click here.

“Being an employee at Rally House allows devoted sports fans to combine their knowledge and passion for the game with a fruitful career at a leading national retailer. Plus, future associates can count on having fun while working with a caring and friendly team at Rally House Cumberland Park,” Rally House said