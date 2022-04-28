TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There will be ramp closures on Toll 49 in Tyler in May, according to the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA).

Drivers will not be able to access ramps on Toll 49 and FM 16 while crews set up equipment for a new tolling system. The construction will happen from May 2- May 5 from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Daily text messages will be sent updating road closure information while this work is in

progress. In order to receive these messages, motorists will need to text Toll 49 to 444222 or click here.