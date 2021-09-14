Randi Mahomes internationally recognized for helping children

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes, was recently awarded the 2021 Presidential Citation by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Randi Mahomes is being recognized for her work with children in Kansas City through Variety Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City, often referred to as Variety KC. Variety’s purpose is to serve children who live with a serious illness, disability or disadvantage. Their goal is to maximize the real, long-term positive social impact for all children.

In February of 2020, Mahomes held a Facebook birthday fundraiser to help Variety KC’s children, and she raised over $7,000 which was able to buy a wheelchair for an 11-year-old boy. She also donated a sign language board to for the Variety KC’s inclusive Splash Pad/Sprayground and inclusive playground.

Variety KC helps children with disabilities and disadvantages by eliminating barriers to communication and mobility by providing the necessary equipment and devices. Variety KC provides inclusive opportunities for all children.