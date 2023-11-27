UPDATE: UT Health East Texas officials confirmed on Monday that they are now off divert status.

KETK is working to get more information and will keep you updated as the story develops.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health East Texas announced on Thursday that they entered into a divert status, meaning some emergency room patients are being diverted to other area hospitals.

In a statement released Monday, Ardent Health Services provided further clarity into the situation, saying the incident was a ransomware attack.

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, ransomware is designed to encrypt files and make them unusable before a hacker demands ransom in exchange for decryption.

As of Monday, Ardent said it “cannot confirm the extent of any patient health or financial data that has been compromised,” but said they reported the event to law enforcement and retained third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors.

Ardent took its network offline after the attack, suspending all user access to its information technology applications.

“In the interim, while this incident results in temporary disruption to certain aspects of Ardent’s clinical and financial operations, patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively in its hospitals, emergency rooms, and clinics,” according to Ardent’s statement. “In an abundance of caution, our facilities are rescheduling some non-emergent, elective procedures and diverting some emergency room patients to other area hospitals until systems are back online.”

UT Health East Texas released the following statement to KETK on Monday as their divert status continues:

“Safely caring for patients remains our highest priority as we continue working to restore full access to our electronic medical record and other clinical systems following a potential security incident. We continue to treat patients in our emergency rooms, however in some cases critically ill patients may be diverted to other area hospitals to ensure they have immediate access to the most appropriate level of care while we work to bring our systems back online.” UT Health East Texas

Ardent said it is still determining the full impact of the attack “and it is too soon to know how long this will take or what data may be involved in this incident.”