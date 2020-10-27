Reason to smile: Palestine woman with lupus receives free dental work that restores her confidence

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine woman has regained her smile thanks to East Texas based Southern Surgical Arts.

The dental practice, which has offices in Palestine and Tyler, offers free dental work to deserving people in a program called Second Chance Smiles.

After going through about 300 applications from those seeking free dental work, the staff chose to help Cynthia Alvarez, a mother of six and school secretary.

For 20 years, Alvarez has suffered from lupus. The treatments she has received over the years caused most of her teeth to fall out.

Before the surgery, Alvarez said she has been able to hide the fact that she lost most of her teeth because she wears a mask as a precaution against COVID-19.

Dr. Wade Barker, one of those who performed the surgery, said they removed the rest of her “decayed and broken teeth and put in some dental implants as well as some dentures to replace some teeth as a temporary measure.”

After the surgery, Alvarez posed smiling with staff members at the dental practice. She said she was “thrilled” with the results and is looking forward to getting her confidence back.

Alvarez will receive more dental work later to finish the restoration.