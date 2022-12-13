TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The consumer price index report shows inflation fell more than expected from October to November. That’s better than what experts were expecting.

The Country Meat Market employees are glad beef prices are dropping just in time for Christmas. Toni Tadlock, the manager of Country Meat Market, shares that many products have gone on sale.

“Your T-bone and the porterhouse, we have our bone-in ribeye which is great for your standing rib roast along with you know briskets have gone down as well which is a great thing for customers during the holiday,” said Tadlock.

According to the USDA, ground beef, bacon, and round-roast prices have gone down from last month.

“Yeah! So, our brisket right now is on sale for 6.99 because of the beef drop we’ve been able to do that as well for our customers to try to (alleviate) the economic pains right now,” said Alibra Rodriguez, customer assistant at Country Meat Market.

With inflation affecting East Texans across the board, staff shared that they took extra steps to help families this holiday season.

“We have actually lowered our cost on those just to try to help out because you know it’s the busy season and money is tight we try to help out as much as possible,” said Tadlock.

Although beef prices have dropped the USDA shows some groceries are still high like eggs, milk, and cheese. Experts say the best way to save your hard-earned dollars is to price compare and be on the lookout for sales and coupons at your local grocery store.