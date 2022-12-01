KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Kilgore police said they apprehended a “reckless driver” after it hit two vehicles in the Walmart parking lot, but the “driver” was actually a dog.

An owner of one of the cars that was hit said he saw a suspect barreling down on him but he couldn’t get out of the way. The person was shocked to see that the driver was a dog.

KPD said the dog was behind the wheel when the crash happened.

Their investigation revealed that the dog was sitting in the unoccupied car waiting for its owners while they shopped, but apparently got a little antsy and “bounced around” in the cab, setting the truck into motion.

According to police, the steering column had prior damage and the pooch must have placed the vehicle in drive. He was wearing a leash that is believed to have been caught on the emergency brake, releasing it.

“It doesn’t sound feasible but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash. He certainly has a guilty look on his face,” said the Kilgore Police Department.