Record number of alcohol retailers participate in campaign against underage drinking

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A record number of Texas alcohol retailers are participating in a campaign to remind parents not to provide alcohol to their children.

The Northeast Texas Coalition Against Substance Abuse and its sister coalition, the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition, have provided cooler door stickers to more than 30 alcohol retailers.

The stickers read WARNING: Providing alcohol to someone under the age of 21 is illegal. The penalty: up to 1 year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine.

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, they are reminding parents of the legal consequences that could arise from allowing a minor to have alcohol.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, “If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver. In fact, you can face jail time if you host a small gathering where alcohol is served to people under the age of 21.”

Underage drinking kills more teens than all other illicit substances combined, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Underage drinking can not only be deadly, but can have a significant impact on brain development,” said Joseph Byrum, coalition coordinator for the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition. “We know that when teens drink, they usually get their alcohol from friends and family. Targeting adults who provide alcohol is one of the most effective ways to reduce teens’ access to alcohol, especially before a high-drinking time like the Super Bowl.”

This year, there are also cooler door stickers available in Spanish. Rebecca Smith, program director of both coalitions, said they are excited to offer their message to Spanish speakers in their native language.

Along with the stickers, the coalitions created a landing page on their website with information in Spanish on how to talk to your teen about underage drinking.

“When a parent sees the Spanish sticker and goes to the link, they can find a host of information and resources our Spanish speaking staff has curated,” Smith said. “We’re proud to offer this information to parents who might not otherwise hear about it.”

The campaign doesn’t stop at cooler door stickers. Healthcore provided more than 5,000 stickers to area restaurants to be placed on to-go containers. The stickers read Mealtime is a great time to talk to your kids about underage drinking.

According to a survey out of Texas A&M, underage drinking rates have fallen in the area over the last few years. There was a 13% drop from 2018 to 2020 of 7-12th graders who said they consumed alcohol in the last 30 days.

“We believe this drop was due to the great prevention work that has been done in this area, including getting out this message to adults to not provide alcohol and to talk to their children about the issue,” Byrum said.

Smith said that when teens are surveyed, they say their parent’s reaction is the number one deciding factor on whether they will drink.

To learn more about the campaign, visit their website.