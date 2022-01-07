Record number of hospitalized children testing positive for COVID, most admitted for other reasons

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Most of the pediatric COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and only discovered after the child has been hospitalized for another reason.

The CDC gave new updates on a call today about the pandemic and the rise in pediatric hospitalizations.

Officials say we are at the highest number of children hospitalized that we’ve seen throughout the whole pandemic.

This is also a time in the year when pediatricians are caring for many respiratory illnesses in kids. Dr. Rochelle Walensky says when tested, doctors are finding some of those children are positive for COVID.

“When we talk to our colleagues in pediatric hospitals, what we’re hearing is ‘yes there’s a lot of pediatric admissions associated with many things and other respiratory viruses.’ We’re seeing more than that than we generally do and that some of these are coming in and they’re completely asymptomatic and we didn’t expect to find them. They came in for an elective surgical procedure, they came in for something else and we’re finding them diagnosed with COVID.”

Dr. Walensky says those older than four-years-old are more likely to be hospitalized if they are unvaccinated.

The CDC adds they are monitoring carefully to see if there is any increase in severity for children.

For now, they do still recommend wearing a mask and socially distancing.