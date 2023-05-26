TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Families are coming and going through East Texas with travel plans for Memorial Day weekend.

Some families have planned their long weekend in advance, but others just got ready and hit the road.

“Her uncle called and said you know, I got to deliver some bulls to Texas, do you guys want to go, and we were just like, sure, and we just hopped in the truck,” said Brady Driver, weekend traveler.

According to AAA, gas prices are about a dollar lower a gallon than Memorial Day weekend in 2022. One family plans on a long road trip after a quick stop in Bryan.

“We’re planning to go up to Waco and go to the Magnolia place, and then head back as far as we can tonight then we have to pick up some more cows in Mississippi,” said Kacie Malone, weekend traveler.

AAA expects 42 million Americans to travel more than 50 miles from home over the holiday weekend.

So far, some say they haven’t hit traffic.

“Not too bad, we’ve timed it just right we left late last night, drove through this morning the big cities, and traffic has been good today we haven’t been stopped or anything,” said Driver.

But one group says more cars are already on the road.

“It looks like it’s going to be pretty busy with traffic, especially as we head back on the interstate,” said John Labry, weekend traveler.

They were coming from Celina, just north of Dallas, where they had already enjoyed some time off.

“Well, we got a bed and breakfast next, by my daughter’s house which is a quaint little town in a cute little bungalow that was remolded,” said Zonnie Labry, weekend traveler

They also plan on grilling for the whole family over the weekend.

“Brisket or chicken, barbeque that on the grill,” said John Labry.

Many plan to travel safely and take the extra time to honor the brave, while soaking up time with their loved ones.

“Having a good time and enjoying the weekend and bonding as a family,” said Driver.