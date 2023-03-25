TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 2023 report said that recreational fishing created $117.9 million in business for Texas’ first congressional district, which includes Texarkana, Longview and Tyler.

The American Sportfishing Association’s 2023 Economic Contributions of Recreational Fishing: U.S. Congressional Districts report shows 110,100 district one anglers made $117.9 million in purchases support over 1,310 jobs throughout the district.

“This study will help show Members of Congress that recreational fishing is an economic driver and job creator in their state or district. We hope that this information drives home the tremendous value sportfishing has to the nation and, therefore, the importance of supporting fisheries conservation and public access,” ASA Vice President of Government Affairs Mike Leonard told Bassmaster.

Across Texas, 4,313,700 anglers spent $4.6 billion on fishing, supporting 51,380 Texas fishing jobs, meaning that Texas has the second largest recreational fishing industry in the United States, according to the American Sportfishing Association.

ASA said the report’s data is based upon angler participation and spending from 2021 data.