LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A garage fire was reported on Monday night in Lufkin and was contained after firefighters arrived at the scene.

According to a release from the City of Lufkin, the Lufkin Fire Department responded to house fire in the 1400 block of Betty Street at around 7:18 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters located “a small, one-story home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.”

Firefighters reportedly forced entry into the burning garage and were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to the rest of the house and the fire was under control after 7:35 p.m.

Officials said no injuries have been reported and the American Red Cross was requested to assist the residents.

Lufkin police provided traffic control during the response and the case remains under investigation.