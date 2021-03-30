Reduce, Reuse, Robots: Tyler ISD announces winners from elementary Robotics Showcase

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler ISD elementary students created robots to help the environment during their annual Robotics Showcase.

Every year, Tyler ISD holds their Elementary Robotics Showcase. Usually, the cafeteria and gymnasium are filled with, students, staff and robots, which the student’s created.

This year the event went virtual, but four students were recognized for their inventive projects.

Tyler ISD Robotics Coordinator Hunter McConnell said students creativity was still able to shine, although the competition was a bit different.

“This year was a little tougher than usual, and time was precious, but our students and their teachers dedicated a lot of hours after school to making this year’s Robotics Showcase another success,” he said.

First, second and third graders participated in the contest, which was similar to “Shark Tank.”

They had to create a robot that fit the theme of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and make a digital engineer’s notebook. Students also had to record a presentation that was part of their score. They were also scored on coding, artistic display and their digital engineer’s notebook.

Jonathan Mendez from Griffin Elementary School got first place. He created a robot that would pull trash from a recycling container and take it to the recycling factory. Mendez also coded the robot, so he could control it with his voice.

Elian Correa was also from Griffin. He took the second place because he built a robot that would travel on sand and collect recycling items and clean our beaches.

Jose Vargas and Ernesto Duran from Douglas Elementary School won third place. They made a robot snake that would pick up trash bags from rivers, trees, and other dangerous locations, wrote TISD.

The Elementary Robotics Showcase was funded through the Tyler ISD Foundation Grant for Great Ideas program. The grant also supports a virtual robotics curriculum for Tyler ISD secondary students.