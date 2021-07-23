Reed Road to close for more than 10 days due to construction

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Reed Road from Kent Drive to Meadors Cemetery Road will be closed for reconstruction for more than 10 days.

Tyler crews will be widening the road about four feet making the road around 25 ft. wide.

All of the residents and businesses on the street will have access to their driveways throughout the project.

The road will be closed from Monday, July 26 through Friday, Aug. 6.

Drivers will be encouraged to take alternate routes and will have to slow down and obey all traffic signs around the construction zone.