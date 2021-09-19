Regional Infusion Center to open this week in Polk County

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Regional Infusion Center will be opening in Polk County to help treat COVID-19 patients in East Texas.

The state of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management, in partnership with Polk County CHI St. Luke’s Memorial – Livingston and Polk County’s Office of Emergency Management will open the infusion center on Monday, Sept. 20.

The infusion center will include personnel, equipment, supplies and wraparound services for a 5-chair Regional Infusion Center.

“We believe this monoclonal antibody infusion center will ease the burden on our hospital and ER and the taxing of our emergency medical resources by reducing hospitalizations and deaths. The infusion center in Polk County will also provide an additional resource to surrounding rural counties with limited resources and prevent further deterioration and taxing of rural healthcare systems. Polk County appreciates the State’s quick response to our request and the partnership that we have with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and CHI St. Luke’s Memorial-Livingston. My thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by COVID-19 and those who are battling this disease. I want to say a resounding ‘Thank You’ to CHI, doctors, nurses, and medical personnel in the County and across the State for what you have done to save lives during this pandemic.” Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy

The Polk County Regional Infusion Center will be located at Dunbar Gym at 1103 N. Dunbar Ave., Livingston TX, 77351.

The facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Medical professionals will be able to administer a monoclonal antibody treatment to approximately 30 patients per day.

Infusion centers are meant for COVID-19 patients who are not yet hospitalized or have no oxygen supplements.

At Governor Greg Abbott’s direction, TDEM contracted with a private vendor who will provide

necessary equipment and staffing resources to ensure the center is fully operational. Polk County

is providing facilities for the infusion center and infusion call center.

The treatment will be available at no cost to patients. In order to go to the center, patients must be confirmed COVID-19 positive and have a referral from a primary care physician. Patients who do not have a primary care physician and are confirmed COVID-19 positive may contact the call center for further information.

To be eligible for the medication patients MUST:

NOT be hospitalized or require oxygen therapy.

NOT require an increase in oxygen rate due to COVID-19 if using for underlying

comorbidity.

comorbidity. BE within 10 days of symptom onset.

Patients can contact the infusion center by calling (866) 480-POLK (7655) or 936-327-7655.

The Polk County Regional Infusion Center in Livingston is the 16th state-supported center

operational in Texas. Texans can visit https://meds.tdem.texas.gov or call 1-800-742-5990 to

find the nearest infusion center.

In East Texas there are two Regional Infusion Centers, one in Tyler and another in Nacogdoches. This will be the third, center Gov. Greg Abbott has added to the East Texas area.